Justice & Journalism with Peter Overby of NPR

New Hampshire Public Radio and the Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership, and Public Service at UNH School of Law are proud to announce NPR reporter Peter Overby as the next speaker in the Justice & Journalism series, taking place November 8 at the UNH School of Law in Concord.

NHPR’s Laura Knoy, host of the live call-in news show The Exchange, will conduct a conversation with Mr. Overby on the nuances of his beat reporting and the issues and trends currently at play in Washington under the Trump Administration. After the discussion, Mr. Overby will take questions from the event audience.

As NPR’s “Power, Money, and Influence” Correspondent, Peter Overby covers campaign finance and lobbying, examining the often complex relationships between private individuals and institutions and their impact on government and public services.

The Justice & Journalism series brings nationally-renowned journalists to the Rudman Center for engaging conversations on public affairs and the public servants who create, implement and influence public policy. The series is a joint initiative of NHPR and the Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership, and Public Service at UNH School of Law, made possible by the generous support of The Couch Family Foundation.

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, November 8

LOCATION: UNH School of Law

2 White Street

Concord, NH 03301

TIME: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., followed by a reception.

REGISTRATION:

