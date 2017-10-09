Keene Pumpkin Festival Organizers Asking for Additional Donations

By 21 minutes ago

Credit bwats2 / Flickr Creative Commons

Organizers of Keene’s pumpkin festival have met their funding goal, but they are still soliciting donations for the event.

The festival once drew thousands to the area breaking world records for the most jack-o-lanterns in one place, but this is the first year it’s returning since 2014. That’s when riots broke out involving students at Keene State College.

After much back-and-forth between city leaders, college administrators, and the festival’s organizers, Keene approved the event’s permit this year. But organizers are required to cover all costs of city services and to have an insurance policy in place.

Organizer Tim Zinn says he’s optimistic the event will go smoothly.

“There’s kind of hidden opportunity here,” Zinn said. “Actually, the graduating class this year was the freshman class in 2014. So there’s incentive to leave things better than they found it.”

Zinn says the festival has raised over $26,000, but more donations will help cover unpredicted costs.

Tags: 
Keene Riots
Pumpkin Riots
Keene

Related Content

Last-Minute Concerns Fail to Stop Pumpkin Festival's Return to Keene

By Sep 22, 2017
Robert Wilson/flickr

A bid to bring the pumpkin festival back to Keene prevailed Thursday night after an unexpected last minute challenge from local officials.

Keene's mayor cast a tie-breaking vote at the city council meeting to allow the event to go forward.

In the past, the festival has broken world records for the most lit jack-o-lanterns in one place. But it was canceled in 2014 after riots broke out. Now. organizers are planning a much smaller, kid-focused festival.

With 2014 Riots In Mind, Keene City Council Rethinks Pumpkin Festival Permit

By Sep 8, 2017
John Phelan/Wikimedia Commons

After giving the go-ahead earlier this summer to a scaled down Pumpkin Festival, the Keene City Council is now putting a permit on hold.

Organizers are planning for a smaller, tamer festival this year; one that would include more involvement from area school children. However, City Councilors are expressing concern that they could see a repeat of the riots that broke out in 2014.

Keene City Councilor Concerned about 2017 Pumpkin Festival

By & Sep 11, 2017
Jeff Dell/Flickr / https://flic.kr/p/5wMPqa

The Keene City Council voted unanimously last week to put the permit for this year’s Pumpkin Festival on hold.

Organizers are planning for a scaled-down festival compared to previous years. But councilors are now expressing concern that they could see a repeat of the riots that broke out in 2014.

NHPR’s Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Councilor Janis Manwaring by phone on Monday.

The council granted a license for the festival back in June. What has changed since then?