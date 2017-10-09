Keene Pumpkin Festival Organizers Asking for Additional Donations

Organizers of Keene’s pumpkin festival have met their funding goal, but they are still soliciting donations for the event.

The festival once drew thousands to the area breaking world records for the most jack-o-lanterns in one place, but this is the first year it’s returning since 2014. That’s when riots broke out involving students at Keene State College.

After much back-and-forth between city leaders, college administrators, and the festival’s organizers, Keene approved the event’s permit this year. But organizers are required to cover all costs of city services and to have an insurance policy in place.

Organizer Tim Zinn says he’s optimistic the event will go smoothly.

“There’s kind of hidden opportunity here,” Zinn said. “Actually, the graduating class this year was the freshman class in 2014. So there’s incentive to leave things better than they found it.”

Zinn says the festival has raised over $26,000, but more donations will help cover unpredicted costs.