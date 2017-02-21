Labrie Asking Judge For New Trial on Sexual Assault Conviction

By 30 minutes ago
  • Owen Labrie sits in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing in 2015.
    Owen Labrie sits in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing in 2015.
    POOL

St. Paul’s graduate Owen Labrie will present his case for a new trial this week in Concord. In 2015 Labrie was sentenced to one year in prison for having sex with a minor as well as using a computer to lure her.

Labrie is arguing that his lawyers did a poor job representing him during trial. 

Among his claims is that his legal team failed to properly defend him against the computer charge, which holds the harshest penalty and requires Labrie to register as a sex offender for life.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the defense will present its case through legal arguments as well as testimony. The state will also present its own evidence.

The hearing is scheduled to last up to four days. If the judge rules against a new trial, Labrie's appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court will move forward.

 

Tags: 
owen labrie
st pauls

Related Content

Labrie: Emails Sent on St. Paul's Intranet Don't Support Computer Charge in Rape Case

By Oct 12, 2016
Jim Cole/AP

A former New Hampshire prep school student requesting a new trial on charges of sexual assault and using a computer to lure a minor says emails between him and a 15-year-old student don't support the computer charge because they never left the school's internal intranet server.

Owen Labrie is appealing his convictions, arguing they resulted from ineffective counsel during his 2015 trial. The St. Paul's School graduate was convicted as part of a game of sexual conquest called Senior Salute.

Chessy Prout, Owen Labrie's Sex Assault Victim, Speaks Out Publicly

By Aug 30, 2016
NBC/Today Show

The victim in the Owen Labrie sexual assault case is speaking out publicly for the first time.

In an interview Tuesday morning on NBC’s The Today Show, 17-year-old Chessy Prout spoke about her decision to reveal her identity.

Date Set for Lawsuit Against St. Paul's in Sexual Assault Case

By Nov 4, 2016
NBC/The Today Show

Jury selection in a civil suit against St. Paul’s School is set for March of 2018. The Concord prep school is being sued for allegedly allowing an unhealthy sexual culture to foster on campus.