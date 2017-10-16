Laconia Draws Crowds (But Not World Record) At Pumpkin Festival

By 31 minutes ago
  • Renee Grout via Facebook

The 2017 New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia saw big crowds over the weekend, but didn't see a world record.

The president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce said it was a record-breaking crowd, with estimates of more than 40,000 coming to the downtown event on Friday and Saturday.

New Hampshire dot com reports there was no Guinness Book world record for jack-o-lanterns; That record was set on Oct 19th, 2013, according to Guinness, when 30,581 jack-o’-lanterns were lit at what was then the Keene Pumpkin Festival.

Tags: 
Lakes Region
Laconia
Pumpkin Festival

Related Content

Mayor of Laconia, Diagnosed With Colon Cancer, To Take Leave

By Sep 26, 2017

 Ed Engler, mayor of Laconia since 2013, is taking a leave of absence following a diagnosis of colon cancer.

Engler notified city employees late last week that he’s seeking medical treatment in California, where his daughter lives, and is likely to be away for at least a month. Laconia City Manager Scott Myers says Engle was in good spirits when they last spoke.

Weirs Drive-In Theater Back On The Market After Concerns Raised Over Native American Artifacts

By Sep 25, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

During its 68-year run, the Weirs Drive-In Theater certainly played its fair share of "Indiana Jones" movies. Real life archeologists are also interested in what may be underneath the iconic outdoor movie theater’s thirteen paved acres.

Laconia Sees Spike In Overdoses, Use Of Narcan

By Jul 10, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Laconia firefighters say they've seen a spike in the number of drug overdoses and use of the overdose antidote Narcan in the last five weeks compared to the same time last year.

Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Beattie says "the numbers have been the worst we've ever seen in this area."

WMUR-TV reports that Laconia firefighters have responded to an average of 30 overdoses in that five-week period.