Laconia Draws Crowds (But Not World Record) At Pumpkin Festival

The 2017 New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia saw big crowds over the weekend, but didn't see a world record.

The president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce said it was a record-breaking crowd, with estimates of more than 40,000 coming to the downtown event on Friday and Saturday.

New Hampshire dot com reports there was no Guinness Book world record for jack-o-lanterns; That record was set on Oct 19th, 2013, according to Guinness, when 30,581 jack-o’-lanterns were lit at what was then the Keene Pumpkin Festival.