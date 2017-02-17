Launched to Compete with WMUR, WBIN-TV To Go Dark

WBIN-TV announced Friday it will cease operations in the coming months after selling its broadcasting rights to the FCC. The network, which was purchased five years ago by former U.S. Senate candidate and New Hampshire businessman Bill Binnie, says proceeds from the sale approach $100 million.

“I am incredibly proud of the people in our television, radio and digital media businesses,” says Binnie in a statement posted to the NH1 website.  

WBIN worked to build its viewership through NH1, a statewide television and digital newsroom. It's news programs compete against WMUR, an ABC affiliate. NH1’s reporting focuses heavily on state politics, weather and crime.

Despite hiring respected reporters including Paul Steinhauser and Kevin Landrigan, NH1’s ratings lagged and the station struggled to attract lucrative political advertising.

Binnie will continue to operate NH1.com, as well as several radio stations. The outlet declined to comment on the number of expected layoffs.

“Our commitment to New Hampshire and local news has never been stronger. We look forward to a bright future,” says Binnie.

