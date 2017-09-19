Lawmakers Discuss N.H. Community College Audit

New Hampshire lawmakers are holding a public hearing to discuss a recent audit of the state's community college system that highlighted numerous concerns about financial operations and other areas.

In a report issued in August, auditors said the system had no clear policy on how to allocate state funding and couldn't justify why one school got nearly three times the amount of money per pupil than another.

The audit also recommended more oversight over purchasing, noting that one college president's $34,000 inauguration expenses included the cost of commissioning a poem for the occasion and commemorative medallions featuring the president's likeness. College officials agreed some expenses were questionable but noted that the inauguration event was linked to a major scholarship fundraiser that netted more than $100,000.

The hearing is being held Tuesday morning.

Community Colleges

Audit Finds Room for Improvement In N.H. Community College System

By Aug 28, 2017
NHPR Staff

A new audit of the state’s Community College system found dozens of areas in need of improvement.

The audit, from the state’s Legislative Budget Assistant, identified 29 different areas of concern, ranging from unclear delineation of powers to conflicts of interests to questionable spending.

Republican State Senator John Reagan requested the audit.

The Politics of Higher Ed Funding in New Hampshire

By Mar 31, 2017
Hannah McCarthy/NHPR

Among the dozens of agencies and groups watching the state budget process this spring are the two organizations representing public higher education in New Hampshire: the University System, and the Community College System. In recent years, the two have fared differently when it comes to state support.

N.H. Community Colleges Recover Lost Wire-Fraud Funds

By Nov 22, 2016
NHPR Staff

The Community College System of New Hampshire says it has recovered most of the $130,000 it lost in a wire fraud incident last month.  CCSNH is still out $6,000, according to Community College spokesperson, Shannon Reid. The system was tricked into paying a fake bill by a scammer last month, but was able to reverse the transfer of most of that money. Reid says other colleges have been targeted in similar incidents, and that CCSNH has developed new security practices since the incident occur

Community College System Asks N.H. Lawmakers for More Money

By Nov 21, 2016
File Photo

New Hampshire’s Community College system asked lawmakers for an increase in state funding at a budget hearing in Concord today. College officials say the increase is needed to avoid a hike in tuition.

Officials with the state Community College system are asking for about 49 million dollars for next fiscal year and 52.5 million for the year after. That’s up from their current annual budget of 44 million dollars.