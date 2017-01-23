Lawmakers Propose New Hampshire Drop Out of Daylight Saving Time

By 4 minutes ago

Credit Duncan Hull via Flickr CC

Some New Hampshire lawmakers are proposing that the state secede from the populous Eastern Time Zone and join in with Nova Scotia and Puerto Rico on the Atlantic time zone, dropping daylight saving time.

Opponents of daylight saving time argue that traffic accidents, heart attacks and strokes increase when we change time.

New England states have considered similar bills before, but they haven't passed.

New Hampshire's bill says the state would only go ahead if Massachusetts does it first. Republican Rep. Carol McGuire, of Epsom, tells the Concord Monitor this is at least the third time the Legislature has considered shifting time zones, but the first in which following Massachusetts is required, so New Hampshire wouldn't end up in a different time zone than the Boston area.

Even if the bill passes, shifting time zones requires federal approval.

Tags: 
NH Politics
Daylight Savings

Related Content

N.H. Lawmakers to Cover Wide Range of Issues This Week

By 12 minutes ago
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire lawmakers will tackle an array of issues this week, from barring firearms at polling places to establishing a state minimum wage.

N.H. Lawmakers to Hear Overview on Problems at DCYF

By 9 hours ago
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire lawmakers this week will hear about a report released last month which shed a bad light on the state’s child protective services. 

N.H. Lawmakers Reject Sununu's Call for 90-Day Freeze on New Regulations

By Jan 20, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

In one of his very first acts in office, Governor Chris Sununu called for a 90-day moratorium on new state regulations. But lawmakers who oversee New Hampshire's regulatory process said the new governor Friday: no can do. 

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 20, 2017

By The Exchange Jan 19, 2017

Governor Sununu picks a former rival to head the education department, and orders restrictions on state hiring.  First District Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration, going to a religious service instead. And new numbers show the state's unemployment rate at just 2.6 percent. 

GUESTS:

Legislative Spotlight: Concealed Carry & Right-to-Work

By The Exchange Jan 12, 2017
Todd Bookman

We tackle two of the hottest issues of the week at the Statehouse: repealing concealed carry and Right-to-Work legislation.  In the first half-hour we'll address SB12, which would allow gun owners to carry their weapons concealed without a special permit.  In the second half-hour, we look at SB11, which prohibits unions from collecting dues from nonmembers.  Both have come up repeatedly in recent years, but with Republicans in control of both the legislature and executive branch, they have a good chance of becoming law. 


11.01.15: Incognito, Jedis, & Daylight Savings

By Word of Mouth Oct 30, 2015
Leo Reynolds via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/6pobVe

Michael Fosberg grew up in a middle-class white family – and didn’t discover until his early 30s that his biological father was black. Today, a conversation about race, identity and personal discovery with actor Michael Fosberg. Plus, whether you’re looking forward to brighter mornings or dreading the dark afternoons, daylight saving time is happening on Sunday. We’ll debunk the myths of daylight saving time., starting with its origins.

In Russia, A Debate Over How To Set The Clock

By Feb 14, 2012

In just a few weeks, most of the United States will shift back to daylight saving time — and Americans will lose an hour of sleep but gain an extra hour of light in the evening.

That won't be happening in Russia, though, where President Dmitry Medvedev has put the country on permanent summer time.

Medvedev's decree, issued last fall, means that it doesn't get light in Moscow now until around 9 a.m. Back in January, it was dark until 10 in the morning.

This has become an issue in Russia's presidential election next month.