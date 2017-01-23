Lawmakers Propose New Hampshire Drop Out of Daylight Saving Time

Some New Hampshire lawmakers are proposing that the state secede from the populous Eastern Time Zone and join in with Nova Scotia and Puerto Rico on the Atlantic time zone, dropping daylight saving time.

Opponents of daylight saving time argue that traffic accidents, heart attacks and strokes increase when we change time.

New England states have considered similar bills before, but they haven't passed.

New Hampshire's bill says the state would only go ahead if Massachusetts does it first. Republican Rep. Carol McGuire, of Epsom, tells the Concord Monitor this is at least the third time the Legislature has considered shifting time zones, but the first in which following Massachusetts is required, so New Hampshire wouldn't end up in a different time zone than the Boston area.

Even if the bill passes, shifting time zones requires federal approval.