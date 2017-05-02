Lewandowski, Not a Lobbyist, Touts Trump Ties

New Hampshire political operative Corey Lewandowski was an early campaign manager for President Trump. He was officially let go from the Trump campaign last June, but he's kept in close contact with the President. An article in Politico looks at a firm he's co-founded in Washington, D.C. called Washington East West Political Strategies. Ken Vogel, author of the article, says Lewandowski appears to be using the firm to pitch international clients about the possibility of meetings with Trump or other members of the administration. That sounds a lot like lobbying, but Lewandowski has not registered as a lobbyist. Ken Vogel talked with Morning Edition host Rick Ganley about how this is playing out in Washington.

Listen to Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley's interview with Kenneth Vogel of Politico.