Listen: Bottle Rockets on NPR's Mountain Stage

Bottle Rockets - "Dog" - Live from Mountain Stage

Roots rock standard-bearers the Bottle Rockets return to Mountain Stage this week. Here the Bottle Rockets perform their song "Dog," which showcases lead singer Brian Henneman's irreverent humor, as well as his love for his canine friend.



This week's broadcast also features performances from HONEYHONEY, Marshall Crenshaw, Mike Cooley and Webb Wilder.



Like what you hear? Download the entire show right now on the Mountain Stage podcast (just look for Ep. 866). While you're at it, make sure to subscribe, leave us a rating/review and send us a tweet with your favorite song: we're @mountainstage.

