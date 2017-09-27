Listen: David Amram's Rendition of "What a Wonderful World" on Mountain Stage

David Amram - "What a Wonderful World" - Live from Mountain Stage

Conductor, multi-instrumentalist and composer of more than 100 orchestral and chamber works, "the Renaissance man of American music" David Amram performs a stunning rendition of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World."



This week's show also features performances from Mokoomba, Okkervil River, Curtis McMurtry and Joe Pug.

