Listen to Jonathan Edwards on NPR's Mountain Stage

Jonathan Edwards - "Sunshine" - Live from Mountain Stage

Best known for his 1971 acoustic pop hit "Sunshine," Jonathan Edwards also has a solid background in country, folk, and bluegrass music. Here he performs the traditional song "I Wish I Was a Mole in the Ground," from this week's encore broadcast of Mountain Stage.



This week's broadcast also features performances from Boston-based roots group Session Americana, longtime Mountain Stage friend and Grammy winner Tim O’Brien alongside his friend and collaborator Old Man Luedecke, genre-blending instrumentalist Tony Furtado, and first-time folky visitors Anna & Elizabeth.



