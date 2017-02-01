Listen: Larry Groce Perform on NPR's Mountain Stage

Larry Groce - "When the Mist Clears Away" - Live from Mountain Stage

Although he's hosted over 850 episodes, it's been a long time since Mountain Stage host Larry Groce has performed a set of his own on the show. But he does this week, with songs from his first album in over two decades, Live Forever.



This week's broadcast also features performances from seminal indie pop band Guster, established singer and entertainer Robert Earl Keen, and Americana folk band The Westies.



