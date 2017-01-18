Listen: Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys on NPR's Mountain Stage

Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys - "Everything's Changed" - Live From Mountain Stage

Keeping one foot in their native Michigan's Mowtown soul and another in Music City, bluegrass-inspired ensemble Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys delivered one of our favorite performances of 2015. You can listen to their entire on this week's encore broadcast of Mountain Stage.



This week's broadcast also features performances from one of America’s most respected young singer-songwriters Josh Ritter, roots rocker Amy Helm, Seattle indie crooner Noah Gunderson, and roots duo the Cactus Blossoms.

Like what you hear? Download the entire show right now on the Mountain Stage podcast (just look for Ep. 860). While you're at it, leave us a rating/review and send us a tweet with your favorite song: we're @mountainstage.

