Listen: Tyminski Live on Mountain Stage

Tyminski- "Southern Gothic" Live on Mountain Stage.

Our Song of the Week is "Southern Gothic," the title track of a new release by Tyminski. The album is an artistic departure from a new group led by bluegrass mainstay Dan Tyminski, which incorporates drum loops and electronics for a modernized roots sound.

The group debuted new material from the album in Morgantown this past January.

You can hear the entire set from Tyminski, plus performances by John Oates and the Good Road Band, Lilly Hiatt, Danny Barnes and storyteller Bil Lepp, on this weekend's premiere broadcast of Mountain Stage with Larry Groce. Find your station here, and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes in the link below.

