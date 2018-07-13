Local Beer Celebrates N.H. State House Bicentennial

By 2 hours ago

Dave Currier of Henniker Brewing Company speaks about the Bicentennial Cream Ale brewed for the Toast to the Eagle.
Credit Josh Rogers / NHPR

It will be bottoms up in Concord on Saturday when a crowd gathers to toast the New Hampshire State House's 200th anniversary.

The "Toast to the Eagle" will feature a recitation of the 13 toasts made on July 18, 1818, the day the carved eagle was set atop the State House dome. The beer will come by Henniker Brewing Company. Its founder, Dave Currier, served in both the New Hampshire House and Senate. 

He says the beer should slake the thirst of any toaster.

"It's a nice refreshing, you know, definitely good summer beer. And because it was going to be released in July we made it that way."

Henniker Brewing Company produced more than 400 gallons of the bicentennial ale. It may brew more next summer when the State House officially turns 200.

Tags: 
NH Politics
Beer
Henniker
Concord
statehouse

