Maine Governor Signs Off on Legal Pot, Calls For Moratorium

By 48 minutes ago

Credit Flickr

  Maine's governor says he has signed off on the results of a referendum that legalized marijuana in the state, but he is also calling for a moratorium on sales of the drug.

Voters in Maine narrowly approved of legalized marijuana in November. Gov. Paul LePage said on Tuesday during an appearance on WVOM-FM that everything that has crossed his desk related to the election is now signed.

But the Republican governor says he remains skeptical of whether it is wise for the state to implement legalized marijuana for recreational use.

He says it would be appropriate for the Legislature to put a moratorium on the sale of marijuana until a regulatory structure is funded and in place.

Proponents of legal marijuana say regulations will take about nine months to establish.

What Can N.H. Expect Now that Pot's Legal in Massachusetts?

By Dec 16, 2016
By martinalonso4895 via Flickr CC / https://www.flickr.com/photos/martinalonsophotography/21005120690

Recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Massachusetts. But what does that mean, and what can New Hampshire residents expect now that they're surrounded by legal recreational marijuana?  

WBUR's Martha Bebinger spoke with NHPR's Peter Biello to discuss this new law.  

So Martha, it’s legal in Massachusetts now, but folks in New Hampshire should know that it’s not quite time to cross the border to buy some, correct?

State Senate Democratic Leader: Time For N.H. to Create Path to Marijuana Legalization

By & Dec 15, 2016
Flickr

  As of Thursday, it’s legal to grow, use, and possess marijuana in Massachusetts.

Voters there approved a referendum in November legalizing the drug. And with Maine in the midst of a recount of a similar referendum, it’s possible New Hampshire could soon be bordered by two states where pot is legal.

New Hampshire remains the only New England state that hasn't decriminalized the drug.

Recreational Marijuana Law Takes Effect in Massachusetts

By Dec 15, 2016
Flickr

 

  It is now legal in Massachusetts for adults to possess, grow and use limited amounts of recreational marijuana.

While the voter-approved law took effect Thursday, it will be at least another year before the state issues retail licenses to sell the drug. For now, that leaves recreational users with little choice but to buy it from illegal dealers.

Marijuana advocates say they're happy to see the law take effect, but worried that lawmakers and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker will try to change it.

As Neighbors Legalize Marijuana, N.H. Advocates See Opening for Decriminalization

By Nov 22, 2016
Photo Credit Katja Rupp, via Flickr Creative Commons

Lest there’s any confusion as Maine and Massachusetts move to loosen their drug laws, New Hampshire police want to make one thing clear about marijuana use in the Granite State.

New Hampshire Looks at Legal Weed on Two Borders

By Nov 21, 2016
Dank Depot via Flickr CC

 

New Hampshire lawmakers say legalization of marijuana in Maine and Massachusetts should increase the chance of passing similar laws in the Granite State, while police officials say they'll continue to arrest people found in possession of pot until the law changes.