Maine Governor Signs Off on Legal Pot, Calls For Moratorium

Maine's governor says he has signed off on the results of a referendum that legalized marijuana in the state, but he is also calling for a moratorium on sales of the drug.

Voters in Maine narrowly approved of legalized marijuana in November. Gov. Paul LePage said on Tuesday during an appearance on WVOM-FM that everything that has crossed his desk related to the election is now signed.

But the Republican governor says he remains skeptical of whether it is wise for the state to implement legalized marijuana for recreational use.

He says it would be appropriate for the Legislature to put a moratorium on the sale of marijuana until a regulatory structure is funded and in place.

Proponents of legal marijuana say regulations will take about nine months to establish.