Man Accused of Setting Fire to Lebanon Church, Stabbing 2 People

Police have accused a 27-year-old man of setting fire to a church in Lebanon, New Hampshire, destroyed by fire.

Authorities said the Dec. 28 fire at the First Baptist Church was determined to be suspicious. They were looking for Anthony Boisvert, of Lebanon, as a person of interest in that fire and a second one.

On New Year's Day, they responded to a call about two stabbings at a Lebanon condominium complex. The victims, a 52-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries. They identified Boisvert as their attacker. Police found Boisvert about an hour later.

He's been jailed and charged on two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of arson. Boisvert is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday; it's not immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.