Manchester Police Searching for 2-Year-Old Girl Who Wandered From Home

Manchester police are searching for a missing two-year-old girl who is believed to have wandered away from her West Mitchell Street home overnight.

Police have identified the girl as Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena. She's described as having tan skin and black hair and was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

She was first reported missing at 3:30 Friday morning.

Police are searching the surrounding neighborhood at this hour, and are asking people to stay away from the area while that search is underway.

State police, Manchester fire, and New Hampshire Fish and Game are assisting.