Manchester Residents Will Get The Chance To Speak Out On Keno Tuesday Night

The Manchester Board of Alderman is hosting a public hearing on the electronic bingo game Keno on Tuesday at six p.m.

In August, Manchester lawmakers unanimously approved putting Keno on the ballot in next month's municipal election. Now it's up to the voters if the games will be allowed in the state's largest city.Under a new state law, revenue generated from Keno will go to fund full-day kindergarten programs statewide. According to the state lottery commission, if Keno is authorized in Manchester, it will see 1.3 million in new education funding in fiscal year 2019.So far voters in Franklin have approved Keno. Several other cities, including Berlin, Nashua, Concord and Laconia, will weigh in next month.

Portsmouth is the only city where Keno won't be on the local ballot this year.

