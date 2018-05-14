Manchester Woods to be Searched Again in 1980 Cold Case

By 1 hour ago

New Hampshire Attorney General's office.
Credit NHPR File Photo
 

Investigators are preparing for another search of the woods behind a New Hampshire apartment complex in connection with the 1980 disappearance of a woman.

Officials previously searched the same area in Manchester last November in the case of 25-year-old Denise Daneault.

On the night of June 8, 1980, Daneault went out to a private social club and never returned.

Investigators plan to search the area Tuesday.

Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were expected to take part in the search.

The attorney general's office said authorities are searching for evidence related to Daneault's disappearance.

 

