Mary Louise Kelly On The Relationship Between The US And Russia

We sit down with Mary Louise Kelly, NPR's national security correspondent, a beat that has her covering the CIA, the FBI and other intelligence agencies. We'll look at the year she's experienced, following those stories - including this week's Capitol Hill hearings about Russian interference in the presidential election.
GUESTS:
- Mary Louise Kelly - National security correspondent for NPR News. Kelly launched the intelligence beat at NPR in 2004, and has reported on foreign policy and the military in places including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Northern Ireland.