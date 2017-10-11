Massachusetts Trooper Accused of Beating Man Says He Was Trying to Cuff Suspect

By The Associated Press 1 minute ago

A screen capture from video showing the end of a police chase in Nashua.

  A Massachusetts state trooper accused of beating a suspect has testified that he was concerned about getting a non-compliant man under control and into handcuffs.

Prosecutors allege 33-year-old Joseph Flynn punched Richard Simone Jr., who was kneeling in Nashua following a two-state, 50-mile police pursuit in May 2016. Closing arguments in his trial were scheduled Wednesday.

Flynn said Tuesday he was assisting other officers in subduing Simone and threw "submission blows." He said he didn't see a weapon, but said Simone's body language was very concerning and didn't appear to stop resisting or show his hands.

Flynn pleaded not guilty to simple assault charges and has been free on bail and on administrative leave. A New Hampshire state trooper had pleaded guilty to assault charges and is no longer working in law enforcement.

 

Tags: 
State Police
police
Nashua

Related Content

N.H., MA Troopers Charged with Assault for Use of Force Following High-Speed Chase

By Jul 19, 2016

Two state police troopers have been arrested and charged with simple assault after an incident in May in which the troopers allegedly beat a man who led them on a chase northern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. 

Attorney General Joseph Foster announced the charges Tuesday afternoon against Trooper Andrew Monaco of the New Hampshire State Police and Trooper Joseph Flynn of the Massachusetts State Police. 