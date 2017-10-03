Medical Examiner Says Man Fatally Shot Himself During Officer-Involved Shooting

The state medical examiner says a man who was involved in a shooting with a Belmont police officer died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says Joseph Mazzitelli, 46, from Belmont was shot on Saturday after pulling out a firearm during a confrontation with a police officer over a warrant outside a gas station.

New Hampshire Medical Chief Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy on Mazzitelli. Duval determined Mazzitelli died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and ruled the manner of his death as suicide. Duval says Mazzitelli suffered two other gunshot wounds as well.

MacDonald said in a news release the exact number and sequence of gunshots fired by both Mazzitelli and the Belmont officer remains under active investigation.

Additional information will be released after the officer’s formal interview, which is expected to take place this week.

