Miss Cindy Brings 'Dramatic' Dental Health to Seacoast Schools

By 2 minutes ago
  • Jason Moon for NHPR

Tooth decay is the leading chronic disease for children in the United States. It’s also one of the easiest to prevent. As NHPR’s Jason Moon reports, one dental hygienist on the Seacoast is finding fun ways to drive home that message to kids.

“When people go ‘oh, I’ve just have a cavity,’ it’s not just a cavity, it’s a hole in your tooth!”

It’s a special day for these fourth graders at Little Harbor Elementary School in Portsmouth. Cindy Bishop, better known as ‘Miss Cindy’, is here and that means it’s time to talk teeth. Today’s topic: tobacco.

“First of all, here’s my tobacco. I went to the tobacco store and I said ‘can you give me some so I can show the kids?’ He didn’t know I was going to tell everybody never to use his product, but that doesn’t matter.”

The kids sit cross-legged on a rug around Bishop, hanging on every word of dental advice, eager to show they’ve been paying attention.

“What am I brushing off my teeth?

Plaque!

Should I brush just every Wednesday?

No!”

Bishop, a dental hygienist with the non-profit Families First healthcare center, has been visiting classrooms like this on the Seacoast for 14 years. At most of the roughly dozen schools she visits, she sees each grade every year, so the kids learn to look forward to her visits.

Credit Jason Moon for NHPR

Fourth grade gets the tobacco talk, second grade gets to simulate tooth decay with vinegar and an egg, and a lot of first graders think she’s the tooth fairy.

“I do tend to be on the dramatic side when I teach my dental presentations but they remember it – I can go to the 7th grade and more than half of the class remembers the egg experiment we do in 2nd grade.”

Bishop even brings her own props in a little cart labeled the Tooth Taxi.

There’s the pair of enlarged teeth: Mr. Clean and Mr. Decay, a tooth fairy wand and tiara, and perhaps the most effective tool of all:

“It’s called the Gross, Disgusting, and Totally Cool Mouth Book.”

The book features a series of graphic photos of tooth decay, each more startling than the last.

But Bishop isn’t here just to gross out the students; she’s here to play an important public health role.

Data she collects from dental exams of the students goes to the state Department of Health and Human Services. They use the information to keep tabs on the level of tooth decay in kids around the state.

Over the last decade and a half, the trend lines for children’s dental health in New Hampshire have been good. The percentage of third graders with untreated cavities in the state has fallen from 22 percent to 8 percent. And in Rockingham County, where Bishop works, that number is down to just 4 percent.

And that’s likely due to the fact that along with the lessons, Bishop gives students dental exams, cleanings and other dental services right there in the school.

“Come close to Miss Cindy, open as wide as you can. Beautiful teeth wow!”

Credit Jason Moon for NHPR

As Bishop examines the students one by one in the hallways of Little Harbor; she looks for signs of tooth decay, gives out stickers, and asks the tough questions.

“Are you brushing and flossing every day?

Um, I haven’t flossed in a while.

Ok is that because you have trouble flossing or you don’t have any floss?

Well it’s partly because I have trouble – because I can’t really get in the back.

Ok, so it’s not a habit yet.”

Not yet, but if ‘Miss Cindy’ has her way, it will be.

Tags: 
Dental Health

Related Content

Can Fixing A Child's Environment Help Fix Her Teeth?

By May 19, 2015
Jack Rodolico

You probably never would have guessed it, but one of the front lines of public health in New Hampshire is on the second floor of an elementary school in Claremont - in a storage closet. Here a dental hygienist meets with a second grade girl to talk teeth.

N.H. Ranks Near The Bottom In Access To Fluoride In Drinking Water

By Oct 12, 2015
Ceyhun (Jay) Isik / https://flic.kr/p/cG7qFL

 A survey shows that New Hampshire ranks 43rd in the country for access to fluoride in public drinking water.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only large states like Montana, Alaska, Idaho and Wyoming have lower percentages than New Hampshire.

The survey says less than 390,000 New Hampshire residents — less than half of the 834,000 people on public water systems — have access to fluoridated water.

Six communities have received a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the CDC — Concord, Dover, Lancaster, Laconia, Lebanon and Manchester.

The Dental Divide: Why So Many In N.H. Get Inadequate Care

By The Exchange Sep 7, 2015
Army Medicine / Flickr CC

Whether they have insurance or not, many Americans have trouble affording dental care. This leaves many adults -and children- forgoing needed dental care that leads to bigger health problems down the road. But  medical research and many doctors are promoting the idea that insurance for oral health should not be separated from general health insurance, setting the stage for potential reforms to the way we treat the health of our teeth.