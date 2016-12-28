Mount Eustis Ski Area Reopens With Permanent Rope Tow

A neighborhood ski area in Littleton is open again with a permanent rope tow on Mount Eustis.

The ski area opened in 1939 and closed in the 1980s. In 2013, community members began working to restore it, raising more than $100,000. Two winters ago, it opened with a temporary rope tow that only went a quarter of the way up the hill. A permanent tow was installed last year, but not used because of the lack of snow.

Dave Harkless, who helped lead the effort, told WMUR-TV the project was important because something was missing from the community when children were no longer learning how to ski.