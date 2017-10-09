Multimillion Dollar Gift to go Towards Helping Pregnant Women, Babies Effected by Sustance Abuse

A multi-million dollar donation has been made to help pregnant women and babies in New Hampshire who are impacted by substance abuse.

The gift of was made anonymously to the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

Over the next three years, the money will be used to provide support and services for babies exposed to opiates and alcohol in the womb.

Tym Rourke, of the Charitable Foundation, says those babies can have lower birth weights, long hospital stays and permanent health issues.

“We hear anecdotes from providers and birthing centers that up to one in ten of the children born in their units have some signs or symptoms of drug exposure during pregnancy," Rourke said.

The funds will also help support new moms in recovery.