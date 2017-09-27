Nashua Granted Another $260K for Anti-Drug Enforcement

By 52 seconds ago
  • TSCELEB NEWS / FLICKR/CC

The Granite Hammer Program started last year to try to get major drug dealers off New Hampshire’s streets.  The state legislature has OK’d another year of funding for the program - but that funding still needs to be approved at the local level.

Nashua Police Lt. Brian Kenney told the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday night that this program is working. He says operations through Granite Hammer have led to 200-plus arrests and a 25 percent drop in drug overdoses in the city.

“We were being told that larger scale dealers weren’t showing up anymore – they were dictating the terms of these sales and they were dictating to New Hampshire residents you have to come down to Lawrence, we won’t deal with you in Nashua," Kenney told the board.

The Nashua Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to approve the new funding Tuesday, to the tune of $261,000.

A total of $2.4 million was set aside for Granite Hammer operations statewide.

Tags: 
granite hammer
Nashua

Related Content

N.H. Law Enforcement Will Get More Money for Drug Interdiction

By Jul 11, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Law enforcement in New Hampshire will soon get some help in fighting the state’s drug epidemic. Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill this week putting $4.5 million towards drug enforcement.

Some N.H. Lawmakers Question Effectiveness of 'Granite Hammer' in Drug Fight

By Apr 11, 2017
TSCELEB NEWS / FLICKR/CC

A statewide drug enforcement program known as “Granite Hammer” is getting some pushback from lawmakers who argue it isn’t working.

The program, which began in Manchester in 2015,  is designed to get drug dealers off the streets.

Nashua Mayor: Proposed Commuter Rail Project Win-Win for City

By 9 hours ago

The Nashua Board of Aldermen gave an initial nod Tuesday night to a plan to bring a commuter rail stop to the city.