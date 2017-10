The national chairwoman of the Republican Party will be visiting the Seacoast tonight to raise money for the state GOP.

Ronna McDaniel will first speak at a reception in Hampton hosted by the Seacoast Republican Women.

Then she plans to visit former U.S. Senator John Sununu's home in Rye for a second fundraiser.

McDaniel's visit comes three weeks before Election Day in the Manchester mayoral race between former Alderman, Democrat Joyce Craig and incumbent Republican Mayor Ted Gatsas.