New Bill Would Add More Oversight for Homeschool Students In N.H.

By 7 hours ago

A new bill would increase the level of oversight over homeschool students in the state.

Each year, homeschool students in New Hampshire are required to demonstrate their educational progress. They can do that in a lot of different ways, including with a standardized test or an evaluation by a teacher.

But the way the law is currently written, parents aren’t required to share the results of those assessments. The state is also specifically forbidden from using the results of those evaluations as a basis for forcing a child out of homeschool.

Democratic state Rep. Larry Laflamme wants to change that. He says under this current system, some children could be getting an inadequate education and no one, except the parents, would know.

“The majority of homeschoolers that I’ve talked to do a really, really good job. I’m concerned about the children who aren’t. The rights of parents – they have to balance off of the rights of the children, and the children have the right to a good education.”

Some homeschool advocates argue these requirements would be too stringent.

homeschooling
Education
Legislature

How N.H.'s Homeschoolers Became Virtually Untraceable

By & Aug 26, 2015
Homeschooling continues to gain in popularity across the country, and by most accounts, here in the Granite State, as well.

From 2002 to 2012, the number of homeschooled children in the state jumped by nearly 30 percent.

But tracking how many children are being homeschooled in New Hampshire now is easier said than done.

That’s because parents are no longer required to file annual notifications of intent to homeschool.

Rise in Homeschooling: New Approaches, and Fewer Regulations

By The Exchange Oct 12, 2015
The number of homeschooling families in New Hampshire and nationwide continues to grow, and they’re more diverse: including families with a wider range of political, religious, and educational approaches. But even as this group expands, it is less regulated by the states, sparking debate on how much oversight is needed. 

The show was originally broadcast on September 22, 2015.

GUESTS:

Voucher Bill Tests Ambition of School Choice Advocates in N.H.

By Apr 25, 2017
Lawmakers will debate a controversial education bill Tuesday that would allow parents to use state tax dollars to pay for private school tuition and homeschool expenses.

The bill is testing how far and how fast school choice advocates are willing to go in implementing their agenda.