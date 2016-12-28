New Hampshire Economy Ends 2016 Strong, But Challenges Ahead

New Hampshire is closing out 2016 with the nation's lowest unemployment rate, wages that are on the rise and strong real estate sales.

Combined, these factors show the state's economy is strong heading into 2017. The state's gross domestic product growth rate of 2.9 percent is among the highest in the nation, according to the most recently available federal data.

Several New Hampshire economists say the state is in its strongest economic shape since the Great Recession.

Still, there are challenges. Businesses say the low unemployment rate is making it hard to find skilled workers for open jobs. And the state's low amount of in-migration may also make it hard for the state to sustain its growth.