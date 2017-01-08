Related Program: 
The Exchange

New Hampshire Legislative Outlook: The Biggest Issues of 2017

By The Exchange 4 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Exchange
  • NHPR

We sit down with state House and Senate leaders, on their goals for the new session.  The state budget will be their first priority, but other policy matters, from Medicaid to gun laws to voting rules, will no doubt be debated. What do you hope the Legislature does this year? 

GUESTS:

  • Richard Hinch -  Republican House Majority leader from Merrimack in his 5th term.
  • Chuck Morse -  Republican Senate President from Salem, in his 6th term in the Senate.
  • Steve Shurtleff - Democratic Minority Leader in the House from Penacook; in his 7th term.
  • Donna Soucy - Democrat from Manchester; 3 terms in the House and 3 in Senate.

 

Tags: 
NH Legislature
NH Politics
state senate
State House

Related Content

A Week of Statehouse Shuffling: Hassan Steps Aside, Sununu Prepares to Step In

By Jan 2, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

By the end of this week, New Hampshire will — technically — have had three different governors in the span of just a few days.

Governor-Elect Chris Sununu will be sworn into his new role Thursday afternoon, becoming the country’s youngest sitting governor and the first Republican to lead New Hampshire in 12 years. (Former Gov. Craig Benson, whose term ended in 2005, was the last Republican in the corner office.)

As State Budget Process Kicks Off, Sununu Says More Business Tax Cuts Will Be a Priority

By Nov 17, 2016
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

With the election season over, lawmakers' focus now turns to crafting New Hampshire’s next two-year budget.

State agencies begin presenting their spending proposals to legislators Friday morning. It will be the first time Governor-Elect Chris Sununu will outline his plans to budget writers.

What Makes Someone Want To Be A New Hampshire State Rep, Anyway?

By Hannah McCarthy Dec 8, 2016
NHPR/Hannah McCarthy

Wednesday was Organization Day for the New Hampshire Legislature, when all 400 members of the House of Representatives gather for the first time since being elected. Reporter Hannah McCarthy spoke to three brand-new reps about their decision to run.