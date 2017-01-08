New Hampshire Legislative Outlook: The Biggest Issues of 2017

We sit down with state House and Senate leaders, on their goals for the new session. The state budget will be their first priority, but other policy matters, from Medicaid to gun laws to voting rules, will no doubt be debated. What do you hope the Legislature does this year?
GUESTS:
- Richard Hinch - Republican House Majority leader from Merrimack in his 5th term.
- Chuck Morse - Republican Senate President from Salem, in his 6th term in the Senate.
- Steve Shurtleff - Democratic Minority Leader in the House from Penacook; in his 7th term.
- Donna Soucy - Democrat from Manchester; 3 terms in the House and 3 in Senate.