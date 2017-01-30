New Hampshire Reacts to President Trump's Immigration Order

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Peterborough Sunday as part of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“No ban! No wall! America is for us all!” the crowd of nearly 200 chanted outside the Town House.

The order signed Friday temporarily bans travel from seven Muslim-majority nations for 120 days, and suspends all refugees from entering the country for 90 days. Refugees from Syria are suspended indefinitely.

Trump’s order went into effect immediately, causing confusion at airports, with many people in transit from those countries being detained.

Reaction to the order resonated across the Granite State through the weekend.

Dartmouth College advising against international travel

In a letter to the Dartmouth College community Sunday, President Phil Hanlon wrote the college is advising students and faculty from countries affected by the ban avoid all international travel, including to Canada, for the time being.

“We are working closely with students and faculty who have been affected by this action,” Hanlon wrote.

Hanlon says the college supports the Association of American Universities in its call for Trump to repeal the executive order.

“These events have understandably generated great anxiety and confusion across our campus, and are very troubling,” Hanlon wrote. “The college will continue to monitor the evolving situation, and provide information and support to the members of our community who may be affected.”

University of New Hampshire officials say they are monitoring the situation and complying with all federal law.

“As a flagship university with global reach, we are committed to support the students, staff and faculty members who may be affected by this uncertainty and by new restrictions on immigration,” the university in a statement. “Our focus is now on providing the resources these members of our community need as we assess the situation.”

UNH says it supports the extension of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

Shaheen, Hassan condemn Trump's order

New Hampshire’s two Democratic U.S. Senators condemned Trump’s executive order.

“This executive order is un-American and grossly inhumane,” Shaheen said in a statement. “We are a nation of immigrants and should remain welcoming to all nations and faiths, particularly those who are fleeing violence and oppression.”

Syrian refugees are fleeing unspeakable terror & hunger. It’s unconscionable that the US will no longer provide a safe haven — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) January 28, 2017

Sen. Maggie Hassan expressed similar concern in a statement, calling Trump’s action “anti-American,” calling it a “religious test on entry into the United States.”

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has not yet commented on the executive order. A spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.