New Plymouth State Scholarships Will Focus on Students from North Country

By 39 minutes ago

Credit plymouth.edu

A new scholarship program at Plymouth State University will focus on reaching students in the North Country.

A now-deceased descendant of one of the school’s original funders donated $1.5 million to the university. The gift provides for a scholarship fund that will help up to 20 students with financial need each year. Priority will be given to students from Coos, Grafton, and Carroll Counties.

Paula Lee Hobson with Plymouth State says the donor, Ann Haggart, had a special connection with the North Country.

“She remembered from her childhood a very vibrant North Country, and was very saddened to see the challenges that have affected the North Country. And she knew and believed strongly that an educated workforce could help bring it back its vitality.”

The scholarships will range from $1,000 – $3,000. Yearly tuition for an in-state student at Plymouth State is listed at just over $11,000.

The donation will also help fund a program at Plymouth State that provides support and training for rural school districts.

