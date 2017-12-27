New Year Could Bring Tax Breaks for Drug Recovery Businesses

By 4 hours ago
  • Allegra Boverman for NHPR

As the state continues to grapple with a drug problem, top state lawmakers are hoping to get businesses to be a part of the solution.

Gov. Chris Sununu’s office will be working closely with Majority Leaders in the House and Senate next session. They want to get a bill passed that will encourage businesses to hire people in drug recovery.

In exchange for that and for making their work environments more recovery friendly, businesses would be able to pay less in state business taxes.

Rep. Dick Hinch is one of the co-sponsors. He says the details of the bill still need to be worked out, but it’s a step forward.

“I think we need to explore ways to provide incentives for our job creators to continue to develop opportunities for those in recovery," Hinch said.

Advocates say finding work is crucial to long-term recovery. 

recovery
business enterprise tax
business profits tax
NH Politics
Opioids

