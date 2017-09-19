N.H. Appoints Insider to Run Psychiatric Facility

The state has appointed a top health and human services official to run its hospital for mental health services.

Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Lori Shibinette will become the CEO of New Hampshire Hospital on Oct. 20. In announcing the appointment Monday, Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers said after a national search it was determined that Shibinette was the best choice based on her "experience in healthcare management, policy and innovation, as well as her clinical background."

In May, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu fired the hospital's CEO Bob MacLeod and criticized the private hospital tasked with staffing it.

The state signed a $36 million contract last year with Dartmouth-Hitchcock, a private hospital, to provide services at New Hampshire Hospital. But Dartmouth-Hitchcock failed to provide the 11 psychiatrists required in the contract.