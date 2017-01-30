N.H. Attorney General, Other Officials React to President Trump's Immigration Order

This post will be updated as new information and reactions from New Hampshire officials are made available.

Attorney General, N.H. Senate Democrats decry executive order; No official response from Sununu

New Hampshire Attorney General Joe Foster says he plans to join other attorneys general from across the country in opposing President Trump's executive order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"The safety and security of our citizens is the most important function of our government, both State and Federal," Foster said in a memo released by his office Monday morning. "That function, however, must always be implemented in a manner that respects our State and Federal constitutional rights. President Trump's Executive Order restricting certain immigrants violates those rights and violates principles that are fundamental to our democracy."

A spokeswoman for Foster confirmed that the statement was issued independently by the attorney general and was not meant to be a reflection of Gov. Chris Sununu's position on the issue. As of Monday morning, the governor's office had yet to issue a statement or respond to questions about the president's executive order.

Foster was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan and is approaching the final months of his term, which is set to end in March.

New Hampshire Senate Democrats also spoke out against the order. In a joint statement released by the caucus Monday morning, Senate Democratic Leader Jeff Woodburn called on Sununu and other officials to "refuse to implement directives from the federal government that target Granite Staters, our schoolchildren, or their families based on religion or national origin, and to take legal action, if necessary, to protect all of our people."

“As of now, not one prominent New Hampshire Republican, including Governor Chris Sununu, has expressed any concern whatsoever over the President’s unprecedented, un-American and unconstitutional executive order," Woodburn's statement reads. "They should learn from Sen. John McCain, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, and many other Republicans, who are able to put our people before their party.”

Some N.H. communities rally against President Trump's order

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Peterborough Sunday as part of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“No ban! No wall! America is for us all!” the crowd of nearly 200 chanted outside the Town House.

The order signed Friday temporarily bans travel from seven Muslim-majority nations for 120 days, and suspends all refugees from entering the country for 90 days. Refugees from Syria are suspended indefinitely.

Trump’s order went into effect immediately, causing confusion at airports, with many people in transit from those countries being detained.

Reaction to the order resonated across the Granite State through the weekend.

Dartmouth College advising against international travel

In a letter to the Dartmouth College community Sunday, President Phil Hanlon wrote the college is advising students and faculty from countries affected by the ban avoid all international travel, including to Canada, for the time being.

“We are working closely with students and faculty who have been affected by this action,” Hanlon wrote.

Hanlon says the college supports the Association of American Universities in its call for Trump to repeal the executive order.

“These events have understandably generated great anxiety and confusion across our campus, and are very troubling,” Hanlon wrote. “The college will continue to monitor the evolving situation, and provide information and support to the members of our community who may be affected.”

University of New Hampshire officials say they are monitoring the situation and complying with all federal law.

“As a flagship university with global reach, we are committed to support the students, staff and faculty members who may be affected by this uncertainty and by new restrictions on immigration,” the university in a statement. “Our focus is now on providing the resources these members of our community need as we assess the situation.”

UNH says it supports the extension of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

Shaheen, Hassan condemn Trump's order

New Hampshire’s two Democratic U.S. Senators condemned Trump’s executive order.

“This executive order is un-American and grossly inhumane,” Shaheen said in a statement. “We are a nation of immigrants and should remain welcoming to all nations and faiths, particularly those who are fleeing violence and oppression.”

Syrian refugees are fleeing unspeakable terror & hunger. It’s unconscionable that the US will no longer provide a safe haven — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) January 28, 2017

Sen. Maggie Hassan expressed similar concern in a statement, calling Trump’s action “anti-American,” calling it a “religious test on entry into the United States.”

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has not yet commented on the executive order. A spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

New Hampshire is not among the 16 states whose attorneys general condemned Trump's action. In a joint statement, the attorneys general - including those in Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts - pledged to fight the order.

"Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth," they wrote.

New Hampshire Attorney General Joe Foster was a Democratic state Senator, and was appointed by Hassan when she was governor. Sununu is expected to announce a replacement for Foster after his term expires at the end of March.