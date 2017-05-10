In N.H., HHS Secretary Says Trump Is 'All In' On Solving The Opioid Epidemic

By 38 seconds ago

Secretary Tom Price, flanked by Governor Chris Sununu and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, during a listening session in Concord.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

After visiting Michigan and West Virginia, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price swung through Concord and Manchester Wednesday on a ‘listening tour’ regarding the opioid epidemic. Price spent about an hour at the State House meeting in private with treatment providers, families affected by opioid misuse and first responders.

At a press conference afterwards, he called the visit an opportunity to see what’s working in the field, and said Washington is taking action.

“The Department is all in, the President is all in. He has such passion for this issue, because he knows the misery and the suffering that has occurred across this land, and wants to help, help solve it,” said Price.

He pointed to the recent allotment of $3.1 million to New Hampshire as evidence of the federal government’s resolve--and said more money to fight opioid misuse is on the way.

Price also defended the American Health Care Act, which was passed by House Republicans earlier this month. Critics argue that bill’s elimination of the Medicaid expansion program will make getting addiction treatment harder for low income residents. Price, though, says the bill will give everyone the kind of coverage they want.

Protesters greeted Sec. Price, concerned about his support for the American Health Care Act.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

“I think it is important to step back and say is the Medicaid program the most appropriate program for every individual in that economic setting?” said Price. “Is there a better way to provide coverage? Is there a better way to provide services?”

Those aren’t just rhetorical questions as Senators now take up the health care bill. For his part, Governor Chris Sununu spoke with some optimism about what lawmakers in Washington may craft.

“Failure to reform our healthcare system in the United States is not an option,” said Sununu. “It is absolutely not an option. I appreciate the forward progress that the House made. We have to move that ball forward. I do have reservations, in some areas where you look at the details, severe reservations about what was passed, but people have to understand this is simply one part of the process.”

Sununu didn’t provide details on his reservations. But for Democrats, the message they wanted to make clear to Secretary Price was that repealing Medicaid expansion in the midst of an opioid epidemic would be a mistake. Representative Annie Kuster says she and treatment providers repeatedly brought this up during the private listening session.

“Our community is at risk, and we need to make it very clear to Secretary Price and others in this administration that we need access to treatment and recovery through the Medicaid expansion,” said Kuster.

Price was joined in Concord by Kellyanne Conway, an advisor to President Trump and one of the administration's fiercest defenders. She says the opioid epidemic is one of the rare areas where both Democrats and Republicans can and should agree.

“We look at this as a non-partisan issue in need of a bipartisan solution. And we are working with people on both sides of the aisle in Washington and within each of the states to do exactly that,” said Conway.

How to craft that solution and a new health care law, however, continues to divide the parties.

Tags: 
Opioids
tom price
Chris Sununu
Medicaid Expansion
Health Care

Related Content

A.G.'s Office Focused on Removing Carfentanil From N.H.

By 4 hours ago
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says its staff is working around the clock to get the powerful synthetic opioid Carfentanil off the streets.

Cases of Carfentanil in the state have increased from three to roughly a dozen in the past month.

Carfentanil, One Hundred Times More Powerful Than Fentanyl, Confirmed in N.H.

By Apr 25, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

Public health officials announced Tuesday that for the first time in New Hampshire, the synthetic opioid carfentanil was found in the blood of three residents who died from overdoses. The drug is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl, and is commonly used as a tranquilizer for large animals, including elephants.

Speaking at a press conference, Governor Chris Sununu said the state’s forensic lab  confirmed the presence of the drug earlier in the day.

Latest Plan to Bolster N.H.'s Mental Health System Missing Key Fix

By May 8, 2017
Thomas Fearon

Every day, an email goes out to leaders in New Hampshire’s mental health system. It gives an updated count on the number of people in immediate need of inpatient psychiatric care, but are being denied that care because of a shortage of beds in New Hampshire hospitals.

On February 20th of this year, that email contained a staggering number: 68 adults and children were being housed in hospital emergency rooms and hallways because of a lack of available beds. It was a new high.