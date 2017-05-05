N.H. Hiker Lost Since Tuesday Rescued On Mount Lincoln

A National Guard helicopter assisted in finding the lost hiker
A New Hampshire hiker who has been lost for most of the week has been found. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say that Randy Willett was found Thursday night in a deep snowbank on the eastern side of Mount Lincoln.

Willett had previously called authorities on Tuesday to confirm he was lost and off the trail, but officials were unable to determine his location. He was able to make another call Thursday afternoon, confirming he was still alive and allowing officials to pinpoint his coordinates.

A National Guard helicopter located his tracks in a deep snowbank, leading the rescuers to Willett around 8 p.m. The helicopter then airlifted Willett to a local hospital for evaluation. His current condition is unknown, but officials are happy he was found.

hiker rescue

