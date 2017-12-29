N.H. Hospitals Dealing With Ongoing Shortages of IV Supplies Manufactured in Puerto Rico

It’s been 100 days since Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico, knocking out power for much of the island — including to major suppliers of IV solutions and other medical products.

Hospitals across New Hampshire, including Catholic Medical Center, are feeling the pinch.

CMC Communications Director Lauren Collins Cline says the hospital has run out of one kind of IV solution (Dextrose 5% Injection) in the aftermath of the hurricane but is using other alternatives until supplies are restored.

For now, the hospital is trying its best to use its dwindling supply of other IV products as carefully as possible amid uncertainty about when those supplies will be replenished.

"We've been trying to look at our use of IV bags, and particularly the sizes that have been most impacted, and determine whether there are ways that we can get around giving patients hydration or medication in that way," Collins Cline said. "So if a patient can receive a medication orally, we’ll take that route. If a patient can be hydrated in a way that doesn’t need the IV bag, we’ll take that route."

Other hospitals around New Hampshire have reported similar issues.

Last month, the FDA said it was monitoring about 90 different types of medical products impacted by the Hurricane Maria. The agency said it was working to restore production or find other sources of the items as quickly as possible.

How the Drug Crisis is Reshaping One Busy New Hampshire Hospital

By Jack Rodolico Jan 20, 2017
Jack Rodolico

Catholic Medical Center in Manchester is your typical general hospital: they deliver babies, set broken bones, perform heart surgery. And it might be as good a place as any to witness how the opioid epidemic is transforming healthcare in New Hampshire.

Catholic Medical Center, Mass. General Announce Clinical Partnership

By Aug 11, 2016

Catholic Medical Center in Manchester is partnering with Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, a move designed to increase access to specialized services for residents of southern New Hampshire.

The hospitals announced the clinical affiliation Wednesday.

Officials with CMC say the move means its patients will have greater access to services for substance abuse, cardiac care, neuroscience, and stroke care.   

Huggins Hospital Eyes Catholic Medical Center Affiliation

By Dec 1, 2015
www.mas-concorp.com

 

A small hospital in Wolfeboro is exploring an affiliation with a much larger medical center in Manchester.

The governing boards at Huggins Hospital and Catholic Medical Center have approved a non-binding letter of intent to pursue an affiliation. Huggins Hospital has 25 beds and 400 employees, while CMC has 330 beds with 2,500 employees.

Southern N.H. Hospitals Hope Affiliation Will Keep Patients From Seeking Care in Boston

By Jul 26, 2017
elliothospital.org

At the first of two public forums Wednesday night in Manchester, the heads of Elliot and Southern New Hampshire Health Systems took questions on what their proposed partnership would mean for patients, staff and the region's healthcare landscape.