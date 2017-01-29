N.H. House Lawmakers to Debate Concealed Carry, Marijuana Decriminalization

New Hampshire lawmakers will tackle two controversial issues this week: gun laws and marijuana policy.

Earlier this month the state Senate agreed to remove the license requirement for carrying a concealed firearm. A similar measure has passed the House in the past and is likely to do so again this year.

But a large crowd is expected, both for and against the repeal, during Tuesday’s public hearing before a House committee.

Another issue likely to attract debate this week is whether to make the possession of up to an ounce of marijuana a violation rather than a crime.

If either bill reaches Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk, he’s said he's likely to sign them.