N.H. House Lawmakers to Debate Concealed Carry, Marijuana Decriminalization

New Hampshire lawmakers will tackle two controversial issues this week: gun laws and marijuana policy.

Earlier this month the state Senate agreed to remove the license requirement for carrying a concealed firearm. A similar measure has passed the House in the past and is likely to do so again this year. 

But a large crowd is expected, both for and against the repeal, during Tuesday’s public hearing before a House committee.

Another issue likely to attract debate this week is whether to make the possession of up to an ounce of marijuana a violation rather than a crime.

If either bill reaches Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk, he’s said he's likely to sign them.

 

Related Content

N.H. Senate Passes Concealed Carry Gun Bill

By Jan 19, 2017
The New Hampshire Senate has voted on party lines to allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. With Republicans leaders and Governor Chris Sununu favoring the bill, it’s expected to become law.

Similar bills have cleared the GOP-controlled legislatures in the past but have been vetoed by Democratic governors. With Governor Sununu promising to sign this bill, Republicans are moving fast. Senate majority leader Jeb Bradley is the bill's lead sponsor.

State Senate Fails to Override Hassan's Veto of Concealed Carry Bill

By Sep 30, 2016
Daniel S. Hurd via Flickr CC

New Hampshire gun owners will still need a permit to carry a concealed weapon, after the Republican-led state Senate failed Thursday to overturn a bill vetoed by Gov. Maggie Hassan.

The bill, SB 336, would have repealed the requirement for such a permit. The vote came along party lines, with Democratic Senators like David Watters voting to sustain Hassan’s veto.

As Neighbors Legalize Marijuana, N.H. Advocates See Opening for Decriminalization

By Nov 22, 2016
Photo Credit Katja Rupp, via Flickr Creative Commons

Lest there’s any confusion as Maine and Massachusetts move to loosen their drug laws, New Hampshire police want to make one thing clear about marijuana use in the Granite State.