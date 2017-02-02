N.H. House OK's Bills Addressing Parental Control in Schools

The New Hampshire House passed a pair of education bills Thursday that focused on parental control.

One would require school districts to give parents two weeks notice before teaching lessons involving sex.

Those opposed to the idea said it would strain already burdened school districts.

But Representative Barbara Shaw of Manchester, a retired teacher, disagreed.

“It is not an infringement on the districts’ ability to teach, it is not an infringement on the teachers’ ability to teach – it just allows the parents to make a decision for their children on this very, very controversial area," Shaw told House members.

Another bill that overwhelmingly passed Thursday would allow parents to opt their children out of the statewide assessment test.

Similar measures have cleared the Legislature before with mostly Republican support, but were vetoed by former Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan. Both bills now head to the state Senate.