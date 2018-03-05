N.H. Humanities Council Gets New Executive Director

The decades old cultural organization known as the New Hampshire Humanities Council has a new executive director.

Anthony Poore is the latest to take the helm of the group, which is funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Manchester resident most recently worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Poore says he believes the humanities are as important as ever for New Hampshire.

“There are issues out there in the public domain that I think we could bring voice to or support. You know some of the current dialog, whether it be issues around race and equity, whether it be issues around the in-migration of new Americans into this state. Those are some of the things that I think for me are front and center.”

The organization supports a wide range of programming in the state, including the New Hampshire Theatre Project and an upcoming event that features U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera.