N.H. Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Striking Political Foe

A state lawmaker from Concord pled guilty Friday to assaulting a political opponent.

Rep. Katherine Rogers, a Democrat, accepted a plea deal on a misdemeanor assault charge. The deal suspends a $1,000 fine pending good behavior, but Rogers must take an anger management class.



The charge follows an altercation that took place in a state office building last year during a recount of the results of a state Senate race. Rogers was accused of smacking Susan Olsen, a Republican gun-rights activist. Both women were volunteering as observers for their political parties during the recount. Rogers' attorney said the lawmaker had merely touched Olsen, but accepted responsibility for the incident.