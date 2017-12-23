N.H. Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Striking Political Foe

By 11 hours ago

Rep. Katherine Rogers, a Democrat from Concord
Credit Courtesy of the N.H. General Court

A state lawmaker from Concord pled guilty Friday to assaulting a political opponent.

Rep. Katherine Rogers, a Democrat, accepted a plea deal on a misdemeanor assault charge. The deal suspends a $1,000 fine pending good behavior, but Rogers must take an anger management class.

 The charge follows an altercation that took place in a state office building last year during a recount of the results of a state Senate race. Rogers was accused of smacking Susan Olsen, a Republican gun-rights activist. Both women were volunteering as observers for their political parties during the recount. Rogers' attorney said the lawmaker had merely touched Olsen, but accepted responsibility for the incident. 

Tags: 
NH Politics
Katherine Rogers