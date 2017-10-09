NH Lawmaker Wants More Restrictions on Water Contaminant

By 48 minutes ago

Seacoast lawmakers want to take steps to ensure that a chemical found in water near the Pease International Tradeport doesn't cause problems elsewhere.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that two bills proposed by Democratic state Rep. Mindi Messmer of Rye would add regulations and create limits for so-called PFCs detected in local drinking water.

PFCs are considered possible carcinogens and are found in household items like Teflon.

They have been found in people living near Pease International Tradeport where the city of Portsmouth's Haven well was shut down in 2014 because of contamination. PFCs have also been detected in groundwater and surface water around the shuttered Coakley landfill.

State environmental officials say there's no scientific research to support lowering the drinking water health advisory level for PFCs.

Tags: 
PFC
Water Contamination
Pease International Tradeport

Related Content

State Lawmaker Calls for Resignation of State Epidemiologist Over Water Contamination Study

By Aug 18, 2017

A state representative is calling for the resignation of New Hampshire's state epidemiologist. At issue is the validity of a new study about the health effects of exposure to certain water contaminants.

Democratic rep Mindi Messmer of Rye and state epidemiologist Ben Chan are both members of a task force investigating a cancer cluster identified on the Seacoast last year.

Regulators Call for New Action to Address Water Contamination at Coakley Landfill

By Jul 11, 2017
Via USGS.gov

State and federal environmental officials are calling for new warning signs to be installed near a superfund site on the Seacoast.

Regulators are asking the group that manages the former Coakley Landfill in Greenland to install the signs at a brook near the site. They want to warn people that getting in the water may expose them to an industrial chemical with uncertain health effects.

Judge Says Water Pollution Lawsuit Against Pease Can Go Forward

By Sep 27, 2017

A judge on Tuesday ruled that a water pollution lawsuit against the Pease Development Authority can proceed.

The lawsuit is by the Conservation Law Foundation, or CLF, against the management of the Air-Force base turned business district at Pease.

At issue is storm water runoff. The CLF says the 3,000 acre property is discharging polluted rainwater into Great Bay without the proper permits from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Tom Irwin with CLF says it’s a problem that’s only gotten worse as development at Pease has continued.

People Exposed to PFCs at Pease Raise Concerns About Slow Federal Investigation

By Apr 12, 2017
Via PortsmouthWastewater.com

-- Updated 4/13 to include statement from ATSDR --

People exposed to high levels of PFCs at the former Pease Air Force Base are expressing frustration over how long it’s taking a federal agency to investigate the health impacts of the contamination.

After the chemicals were found in a well that supplied drinking water at Pease in 2014, the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, or ATSDR, was told to investigate.