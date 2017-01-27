N.H. National Guard's 197th Field Artillery Brigade Returning to New Hampshire

The New Hampshire National Guard's 197th Field Artillery Brigade returns to New Hampshire on Saturday after a year of deployment in the Middle East. Guard members were training U.S. allies in the Middle East in field artillery, and fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria as part of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve, respectively.

NHPR's Shelby El Otmani on the 197th Field Artillery Brigade's return to N.H.

The brigade of more than 90 soldiers arrived in Fort Bliss, Texas last week to begin the process of easing back into civilian life.

Guard spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Greg Heilshorn says coming home after all that time can be a relief. “There’s a great sense of accomplishment,” he says. “There’s a great sense of being part of a bigger effort. There’s also that sense of relief that you’re finally back home with your family and friends. A year away from your family is a long time for anybody.”

There is a welcome home reception for the brigade scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Manchester Armory.