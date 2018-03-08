N.H. Officials to Snowmobilers: Beware of Thin Ice

By 4 hours ago

Credit Chris Jensen | NHPR

New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department is reminding snowmobilers to use caution when riding on lakes and ponds, as recent warming trends have created thin ice.

The department says new snowfall can hide thin ice and open water. It says snowmobilers should never venture onto lakes or ponds unless they are absolutely certain of a safe route across the frozen surface.

Riders are encouraged to personally check the ice thickness before riding. And they should also bring along a rescue rope, ice picks, a personal flotation device, or a life preserver — just in case.

Snowmobile Season off to Good Start in Time of Warming

By Dec 18, 2017
Chris Jensen for NHPR

With plenty of fresh snow covering much of northern New England, this winter's snowmobile season is off to a good start.

That's good news in an era when scientists predict the warming climate is going to reduce the amount of time people will be able to cross the countryside on their motorized sleds.

Southern Vermont trails are mostly ready for use by snowmobilers after a recent heavy wet snow last week set the base. In northern Vermont, there's been mostly light snow.

Off-Road: The Growth Of ATVs, Snowmobiles In New Hampshire

By The Exchange Nov 13, 2017
Sara Plourde for NHPR

As the state transitions from ATV season to snowmobile season, off-highway recreational vehicles (OHRVs) are hugely popular and have a nearly year-round presence in parts of New Hampshire. We follow up with NHPR's Off-Road series by Casey McDermott and Todd Bookman by looking at their safety record, and the economic and environmental impact of this sporting culture.


(Not) Breaking the Ice With a Granite State Snowmobiling Club

By Feb 27, 2017
Hannah McCarthy/NHPR

The Brookline Icebreakers try not to live up to that name. 

During one sunny Saturday at Lake Potanipo in Brookline, New Hampshire, club president Jon Lavoie pointed to the ice fishermen in the middle of the lake. For a snowmobiler, they are the best barometer of ice safety.

Fish and Game: Spate of Snowmobile Accidents Highlights Need for More Officers

By Feb 13, 2017
NH Fish and Game Department

A total of eleven snowmobile accidents were to blame for three deaths and multiple injuries across New Hampshire this past weekend. Officials with the state Fish & Game Department say they need more officers to handle the volume of calls.

The accidents ranged from snowmobiles crashing into trees, catching fire, and falling through thin ice.

Three people, including a 15-year-old from New York died after falling through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee in two separate incidents.

Life Lessons From New Hampshire's All-Female Winter Wilderness Training

By Feb 23, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Women are one of the fastest-growing demographics for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire.

The state Department of Fish & Game has encouraged that for more than 20 years with its “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” program, or BOW. It helps the department make money and cut down on preventable rescues.

NHPR’s Annie Ropeik attended the winter BOW last weekend in Holderness, and found out it’s also about women helping women learn to fend for themselves. 

N.H. Fish & Game Reality Show 'North Woods Law' Returns to TV

By Jan 12, 2018
New Hampshire Fish & Game

A reality show chronicling the work of New Hampshire Fish & Game officers is back on Animal Planet.

North Woods Law was set in Maine from 2012 to 2016, and moved to New Hampshire last year. It follows the conservation officers who enforce the state's fish, game, wildlife recreation and marine laws.

In the new season, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m., the Department of Fish & Game says officers will run a search and rescue mission on Mount Washington, investigate a cold case, suspicious hunters and drug crimes, help a disabled hawk and more.

Lessons Learned From A Hiker's Death In The White Mountains

By Sep 28, 2017
Matty Bowman photo

Mountaineer Kate Matrosova’s death during a winter traverse of the Northern Presidential Range in 2015 still echoes for some in the White Mountains.

Ty Gagne says the climbing community lost one of their own.

“The North Country in some ways is still rattled by this.”

Gagne is a member of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team. He also wrote a book on Matrosova’s tragic last climb that explores backcountry decision-making and risks.