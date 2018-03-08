N.H. Officials to Snowmobilers: Beware of Thin Ice

New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department is reminding snowmobilers to use caution when riding on lakes and ponds, as recent warming trends have created thin ice.

The department says new snowfall can hide thin ice and open water. It says snowmobilers should never venture onto lakes or ponds unless they are absolutely certain of a safe route across the frozen surface.

Riders are encouraged to personally check the ice thickness before riding. And they should also bring along a rescue rope, ice picks, a personal flotation device, or a life preserver — just in case.