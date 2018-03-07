N.H. Readies for Another Nor'easter Winter Storm

A New Hampshire DOT truck during a winter storm earlier this year.
Credit NHPR File Photo

Another winter nor'easter is bearing down on New Hampshire, and this storm could drop a foot or two feet of snow on parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that has a wide rage of snow accumulation projections. The most recent forecast anticipates snow beginning mid-day, and being heaviest overnight, with a range of 13- to 22- inches in greater Concord.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. today and extends to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Gov. Chris Sununu says the state's emergency operation center will open at 2 p.m.

Sununu said he is working closely with state and local emergency management officials to prepare for the storm. His office and the state operations center is in contact with utility companies. "While I recommend that folks stay off the roads if they are able to during the high points of the storm, I encourage those who must travel to use common sense, plan ahead for challenging conditions and exercise extreme caution," Sununu said in a statement.

Margaret Curtis, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, says the heaviest snowfall is expected in the southern part of the state. "The heaviest snow will begin to move in between 3 and 4 p.m. and will continue overnight," she says. "So really, impacting travel this afternoon. Certainly, anyone who's able to get off the road earlier, that would be better."

