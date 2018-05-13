N.H. Republicans Hold State Convention, Keep Platform Unchanged

The New Hampshire Republican Party has adjourned its state convention without changing its party platform.

Saturday's meeting at Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith was held to consider platform changes. The changes included stating the party supports a comprehensive fight against the opioid crisis in New Hampshire, including education, rehabilitation and interdiction.

Delegates also were set to decide whether to add a statement saying that the party believes someone who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is an ally and not a traitor.

The convention was closed to the media.

WMUR-TV first reported the convention adjourned Saturday without taking action on proposals to drop the platform's longtime stated support for marriage only "between one man and one woman."

The news station reports the convention adjourned without taking action on any platform changes.