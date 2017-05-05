N.H. Sees Rise in Wilderness Rescue Missions

By 1 hour ago
  • FILE

Late Thursday night, New Hampshire Fish and Game Officials rescued a 53-year-old man on Mount Lincoln after they’d been searching for him for 3 days.

We’ve been seeing a number of stories like that lately, and state officials have confirmed it: wilderness rescue missions this year in New Hampshire are higher than normal. And the two busiest months are yet to come.

On average New Hampshire Fish and Game makes 180 rescues a year, throughout the state. The majority of those missions involve hikers.

May has only just begun, but the state is already close to hitting that mark.

Colonel Kevin Jordan says the uptick has a lot to do with the weather. “When we have an extreme winter or more of a New Hampshire winter that creates more havoc in the mountains when people are hiking," Jordan said. "We had some rescue missions on the lakes this year due to thin ice that you wouldn’t have in an average winter. This year was a little weird on the temperatures – it was warm for most of the winter and then it got cold really fast but it wasn’t for a long time."

Jordan advises hikers to prepare for possible shifts in weather as well as make sure to bring flashlights and plenty of water.

Last year there were 173 wilderness rescues in New Hampshire. The previous year it was 164.

Tags: 
Hiking

Related Content

New Trail Planned Near Old Man of the Mountain Site

By Apr 6, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Officials with the state parks department presented plans for a new Franconia Notch trail Thursday. 

The trail would begin near an existing viewing plaza, dedicated to the iconic, now-fallen, rock formation known as the Old Man of the Mountain.

State to Offer Free Guided Hikes Jan. 1 at Five Parks

By Dec 12, 2016
Hikers on Franconia Ridge
Jeff Pang / Flickr

  Five New Hampshire state parks are offering free admission for hikers on New Year's Day.

Guided hikes will be available at all five parks on Jan. 1. All 50 states open some parks for free as part of the America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.

The five open parks are Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey, Silver Lake State Park in Hollis, Weeks State Park in Lancaster, Wellington State Park in Alexandria, and Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion State Historic Site in Portsmouth. The guided hikes will range from 1 to 3.2 miles.

AMC Withdraws Proposal for New Hut in White Mountains

By Dec 7, 2016
Todd Bookman/NHPR

The Appalachian Mountain Club is withdrawing its proposal for a new overnight hut in Crawford Notch State Park.

The AMC notified the New Hampshire Department of Resources and Economic Development of its decision after more than a year of what the non-profit called ‘careful consideration.’