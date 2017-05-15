N.H. Senate to Craft its Version of the Next State Budget This Week

  • Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Senate budget writers will be working some long days this week as they allocate funding for the state’s 53 agencies…in just four days.

The Senate’s Finance Committee will start digging into the smaller agencies earlier in the week, and end with the largest budget items, including the Department of Education and Health and Human Services.

According to Senate Finance Chair Gary Daniels, the plan is to work off the Governor’s budget proposal but consider items from the House’s plan as well.

Daniels says he hopes to finish most of the work this week and plans to take a final committee vote the week after.

NH Politics

